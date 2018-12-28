The crowded and unsuitable conditions for immigrants are the result of carrying out President Donald Trump’s orders to hold them in spite of the lack of adequate housing or medical care, or means of speedy processing to bring the eligible into the country.

Whose responsibility is it to make sure that immigrants to the U.S. are safe and have their cases processed speedily, at the least? Congress should immediately take up its responsibility to produce improved immigration legislation that considers human lives as well as political demands.

But in the meantime, it is the responsibility of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to provide “safe, secure and humane environments.” Tent quarters, overcrowding, inadequate health care, divided families and too few immigration courts and judges are not “humane environments.” Following the orders of superiors is not enough. Every person in the system is responsible, now.

Lilyan Snow, Seattle