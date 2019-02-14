The editorial “Give schools better chance to pass bonds” is great, but it omitted two arguments.
First, our democracy is based in part on the rule of the majority, more than 50 percent. The 60 percent majority required for passing a school-bonds issue means rule by the minority because it requires only more than 40 percent of the minority to defeat the issue.
Second, repeated elections attempting to pass school-levy measures are costing the public a considerable amount of money.
Bob Fleming, Seattle
Most Read Opinion Stories
- I lost my cousin in Parkland — why is there pushback to gun laws? | Op-Ed
- Authorize dental therapists so all Washingtonians get the oral care they deserve | Op-Ed
- Ridicule, the death of a culture | Leonard Pitts Jr. / Syndicated columnist
- Here's the right lesson liberals should learn from Scandinavian 'socialism' | Max Boot / Syndicated columnist
- Let’s call it Trump Remorse | Leonard Pitts Jr. / Syndicated columnist
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.