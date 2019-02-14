The editorial “Give schools better chance to pass bonds” is great, but it omitted two arguments.

First, our democracy is based in part on the rule of the majority, more than 50 percent. The 60 percent majority required for passing a school-bonds issue means rule by the minority because it requires only more than 40 percent of the minority to defeat the issue.

Second, repeated elections attempting to pass school-levy measures are costing the public a considerable amount of money.

Bob Fleming, Seattle