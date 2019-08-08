I’ve been very heartened by the amount of talent that the Democrats are fielding — smart, savvy people who bring in great points of view from a diversity of backgrounds.

What about if, instead of focusing so much on who is going to be president, we instead very soon field a slate of a president/vice president and a pre-chosen cabinet? Spend the next 20 months promoting a Kamala Harris/Pete Buttigieg ticket with Gov. Jay Inslee and his expertise on climate change action as the Secretary of the Interior, Cory Booker and his expertise in Newark as the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Elizabeth Warren and her health-care plans as secretary of Health and Human Services. Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders, announce publicly that you’re taking one for the team and staying in the Senate.

Everyone can contribute, and America could see that their future is in the hands of a lot of smart people and not subject to a personality cult of one person.

I could get excited about that!

Jane Taylor, Seattle