“When religion discriminates” was a welcomed feature. Highlighted were a few evangelical churches and groups inching along toward a welcoming approach to LGBTQ folk if not an affirming approach, which is heartening given the long-term stiff rejection.

What was not included in the article were congregations like those of the United Church of Christ, in downtown Bellevue, Seattle and the University District and others that have for more than two decades not only welcomed but affirmed LGBTQ people and their rights, siding with the radical inclusive love of Jesus that embraced those the culture and religious institutions of the day excluded.

Harvey Buer, Kirkland