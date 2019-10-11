I’ve never voted for a Tim Eyman initiative before, but I am supporting I-976. The government is getting too sloppy with car tabs and needs a course correction.

Hybrid car owners will now be forced to pay a $75 car-tab fee for electric charging infrastructure they can’t use. The new fee punishes people who bought hybrid in the past and discourages the purchase of new hybrid cars in the future.

ST3 is extending rail to places that would be much better served by additional bus service and high-occupancy lanes, like the Lynnwood to Everett route. The rail solution costs hundreds of millions per mile more to build out than HOT lanes, and will demolish communities through upzones and construction impacts.

There are much better ways to fund transportation. We can pay for Seattle transit using a parking tax on single-occupant vehicles in downtown Seattle plus a tax on Uber and Lyft drivers. State funding of transportation should be paid for via a gas tax to discourage carbon pollution, not by regressively taxing vehicle ownership.

Eric Fisk, Seattle