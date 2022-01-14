Re: “Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy” [Jan. 2, Business]:

The persona of Elizabeth Holmes is without honesty and integrity. Lacking that in one’s character makes anyone a fraud. The warning signs flashed in red to any investor who should have inquired about the legitimacy of her claims. A trustworthy lab welcomes inspections and prepares with open books. The people who deserve sympathy are not the money losers but the patients getting false results, who have not had enough emphasis. You want to think you’re not pregnant when you are? Or take comfort in thinking your cancer test is negative when it’s positive? Her duplicity was indeed criminal.

As a lifetime medical technologist working in hospital labs, I can tell you we take pride in accuracy, reliability, and honesty in our work. We are an important part of the health-care chain. Holmes ought to be ashamed of besmirching the fine reputation many of us have worked to build. Patients come first and with correct answers.

Roz Luther, Spokane