Since when did “woke” become a dirty word?

Would you rather be asleep? You have eyes to see, would you rather be blind?

How on God’s increasingly not green Earth can we work together to solve the problems confronting us on every front if asleep?

How can we not face facts about our own past, present and probably disastrous future if we don’t employ all of our bodily senses and intellect?

I want to leave a humane and habitable world for my grandchildren. Shouldn’t we all?

We need, indeed, to wake up and pull together, not push apart.

Virginia Day, Shoreline