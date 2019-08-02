U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Yakima, sounds the typical Republican battle cry that an increase in the minimum wage will cost jobs. Well, some jobs, but which ones? More importantly, it will also increase overall income of wage earners. As workers earn more, they spend more. An increase in spending improves prosperity and job growth and lessens inequality.

Most workers, especially factory workers, have seen a steady decline in real wages in the years following 1955, when union-membership density reached its peak. The union decline coincides with wage stagnation and widening income inequality. Adoption of the Taft-Hartley Act in 1947 opened the floodgates to anti-union policies, especially the onslaught of state right-to-work laws, resulting in a drastic and steady decline in union bargaining power.

It is amazing there is not more discussion of the downturn of union influence. Congressman Newhouse doesn’t mention it and, worse yet, during the entire four Democratic debates there was little mention of labor unions and only one candidate, Gov. Jay Inslee, made any point of labor’s role (a brief one).

Outlawing right-to-work laws and otherwise strengthening unions would obviate most minimum-wage problems. The causes of income inequality need wider discussion. Why isn’t anyone talking about this?

Jerry Cronk, Shoreline