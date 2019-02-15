Is it Groundhog Day, or am I witnessing in our current approach toward Venezuela the recurring movie of America’s foreign-policy foibles?

We have the same old actors — one guilty of lying to Congress and supporting death squads. The same tactics — strangling their economy while the general population suffers. Iraq anyone? And speaking of Iraq, seemingly the same motives for our involvement — oil and a convenient political distraction.

It’s time to shut down this show. For just as we do not want Russia interfering in our affairs, the Venezuelan people should be allowed to decide their own.

Sean Power, Seattle