Re: “ACT loses 40 college-entrance exams in mail”:
This article reminds me of our post office experiences the past year. Three separate mailed payments — one to travel four miles down the hill to the Kent city office — never arrived.
On one occasion, we were charged a $32 late payment — and others took phone calls to straighten out.
Just last month, I was notified my computer/TV statement hadn’t been paid, although it had been mailed two weeks before deadline.
What is happening within our postal service?
Mary Kathryn Myers, Kent
