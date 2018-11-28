The article concerning the lack of foster homes, group homes and poor managing of foster kids is very sad.
Why aren’t we, as a society, taking better care of these kids, who so badly need stability, hugs, healthy meals and encouragement?
Cats and dogs are rescued, fostered and find new homes. Seems we take better care of animals than our kids. Shame on us.
Breaks my heart.
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Highway robbery: A mileage tax would divert money from where it’s needed most | Op-Ed
- Japanese Americans know well the dangers of misused census data | Op-Ed
- Help all students have high graduation rates like UW, WSU athletes | Editorial
- Liberal parents, radical children | David Brooks / Syndicated columnist
- Apologies are cold comfort in yogurt-shop racial profiling | David Horsey cartoon
Mary Kathryn Myers, retired school nurse, Kent
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.