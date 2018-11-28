The article concerning the lack of foster homes, group homes and poor managing of foster kids is very sad.

Why aren’t we, as a society, taking better care of these kids, who so badly need stability, hugs, healthy meals and encouragement?

Cats and dogs are rescued, fostered and find new homes. Seems we take better care of animals than our kids. Shame on us.

Breaks my heart.

Mary Kathryn Myers, retired school nurse, Kent