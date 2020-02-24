Re: “Bashing the rich won’t help Democrats” [Feb. 23, Opinion]:

Brian Baird warns Democrats against “suggesting all corporations are evil and no one should be rich,” using the same hyperbole one expects with President Donald Trump. When popular movements or candidates propose policies that ask equitable sacrifice from the superrich, one always hears familiar bellows of pain, rage and red-baiting.

Actions by our American oligarchs cause real pain to workers — the loss of jobs, health, homes or pensions. Returning to traditional programs that were successful during the Progressive, New Deal and Great Society eras might involve some sacrifices by the very wealthy, but when did anyone ever see a billionaire sleeping under an overpass?

I honor and respect Michael Bloomberg for his fierce opposition to the NRA, Jeff Bezos for supporting Washington Post journalists and Howard Schultz for his many initiatives for veterans. But they and other corporate leaders have records of “bashing” union drives or popular movements like Occupy, and mobilizing their vast fortunes against fair taxes or regulation.

Let’s praise the billionaires boys’ clubbers when they do right and call them out when they don’t.

Steven Beck, Seattle