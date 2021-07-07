Why is there no trash picked up on Interstate 5 and Interstate 90? It’s disgusting. Why is there no trash pickup on the streets of Seattle?

I don’t understand it. There’s a lot of tax money being spent. It doesn’t really take a whole lot to get somebody to pick up some trash. It’s no longer the Emerald City.

I drove through Seattle recently, and I saw ivy growing up one of the columns holding up this huge exit ramp. These are basic services that cities and states should offer and should do — it’s their job.

Craig McKinnon, Kirkland