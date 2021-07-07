We drove down to Seattle to spend the day walking around the city. This was our first trip since before the pandemic started.

It was very sad to see so many of the businesses and galleries in the Chinatown International District and Pioneer Square closed up. On a holiday weekend, Pioneer Square was largely devoid of the usual swarm of tourists. Instead, these areas seem largely inhabited by homeless people.

To make matters worse, the garbage problem is horrific. When is the last time the city ran street sweepers through the city? The streets and sidewalks are strewn with garbage.

If the city can’t/won’t solve the homelessness crisis, at least provide somewhere to put the garbage. The city should consider placing Dumpsters close to the homeless encampments, and empty weekly.

Jeff Smith, Mukilteo