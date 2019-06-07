It is in the best interest of the city of Seattle and the quality of life of the people who live here to wait to implement backyard-cottage changes until after the election of a new Seattle City Council. Perhaps a few single residential areas can be saved for present and future families who want a house and a yard.
The new council may actually represent the people who elected them rather the mayor and the developers.
Shirley Nelsen, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.