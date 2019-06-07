By
The Seattle Times

It is in the best interest of the city of Seattle and the quality of life of the people who live here to wait to implement backyard-cottage changes until after the election of a new Seattle City Council. Perhaps a few single residential areas can be saved for present and future families who want a house and a yard.

The new council may actually represent the people who elected them rather the mayor and the developers.

Shirley Nelsen, Seattle

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com;

Most Read Opinion Stories