The Seattle Times editorial board got it right on public disclosure. Our most dangerous national threat is not an enemy overseas or even domestic terrorists. It is political corruption.

The rule of law and equity under the law are under siege in 2019. That is true in both political parties. The hidden architects of this threat have been building it in thousands of tiny steps that have largely gone unnoticed, and have blinded us to the theft of our tax dollars and to all the special benefits bestowed on a few, which have swelled inexorably since the ’70s.

Let’s put an end to that. Now.

George Robertson, Seattle