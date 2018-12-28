Our government’s actions in forcibly separating children from their parents, interning them in cages in makeshift facilities, will develop resentment and hatred for our country for which we may pay dearly in the coming years as those children understand what has been done to them. Our best, most honorable political leaders have protested that this is “not who we are.” Apparently, this is who at least some of “us” are.

The heartless response of administration representatives to the incarceration of children stains us all, because its fraudulent justification is that it is in the service of “our” national security.

Those who abide, support or participate in these horrors represent a greater threat to our nation than does any external enemy.

Cleansing our country’s soul will require a thorough examination of our nation’s conscience and a conscious determination to drive those enablers of hatred and bigotry back into the shadows where, sadly, they have always lurked.

Jim Mullen, Seattle