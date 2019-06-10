Re: “My abortion story is very common”:

Why is it that in most cases when people talk about abortion they usually don’t use the other “A” word, adoption?

Emily Heiden talks about how the pregnancy threatened her career and earning potential. It threatened her dreams.

Why not give some thought to those childless couples who would love to have a child? My son is adopted. We got him when he was less than 1-year-old. He is now 50. He is a terrific man. One day we asked him if he would like us to locate his “real parents.” He said, “You are my real parents.”

By the way, the reason his biological parents gave him up for adoption was because they were both college students and wanted to complete their education.

Bob Lalande, Tacoma