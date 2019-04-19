It is time to begin impeachment hearings against Trump, using the Mueller report as a roadmap.

Trump has committed so many impeachable offenses, it is hard to count them. But it is time to start. He has violated the foreign and domestic emoluments clauses of the Constitution. He has encouraged violence. He has undermined freedom of the press and created a hostile working environment for journalists. He has put immigrant children in cages. He has created a fake “national emergency” at the border, meanwhile ignoring real peril such as global climate change.

It is hard to imagine a more airtight case for impeachment right now, unless of course he were to fly to a remote island in the Atlantic Ocean and proceed to ignore his duties for the next six months. (Not a crime, but certainly impeachable.)

The Constitution demands that we impeach Trump. This citizen also demands that we impeach Trump.

Robin Dalmas, Redmond