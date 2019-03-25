I was relieved to find to that there was no direct collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign. Now we can continue on with confidence in our system of government.
If Trump had been guilty of conspiring with Russia, it would have pointed to something basically and essentially wrong with our democracy. That specter is now behind us.
When Russia released Hillary’s emails only a day after Trump requested them from that source, I honestly thought that was the smoking gun that made him guilty. I was wrong. Time to move on.
Marshall Dunlap, Kent
