The job of Seattle’s mayor and City Council is to act in the best interests of their city.

At the time of the 2018 head-tax debacle, Amazon telegraphed a willingness to walk away from more than 720,000 square feet in the Rainier Square tower.

Approximately 4,000 employees would have occupied this space. My conservative estimate, based on Amazon salary averages as reported in Payscale, is that they would have likely generated more than $3.5 billion in salaries over a 10-year period.

As founder of OfficeLease, which represents office tenants through space evaluation and lease negotiations, I know much of this income would have been spent or invested in or around Seattle. It will be taken elsewhere.

There is scant evidence our elected officials made efforts to reach out to Amazon to express appreciation for its presence in Seattle, to reassure it of its value to the future health of downtown and to encourage it to occupy this signature building.

On the contrary; two Seattle City Council members traveled to New York to warn that city about Amazon’s impending tenancy.

This was Seattle’s to lose. City leaders would do well to internalize the basic tenets of economic development.

Paul Suzman, Seattle