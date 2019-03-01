Re: “Stop the local tax grab and increase state dollars for education”:

The state Legislature took years to arrive at an education funding solution that still does not meet the needs of public school children.

The students in our classrooms today have needs that are not being met with current state funding. Our children cannot wait until the Legislature reaches an agreement on how to truly fully fund education.

Our local levy is the only option we have to provide the funding our children need now. Our community is willing to provide this funding. School districts should be allowed to use the only solution available to us to provide adequate funding for our students until the Legislature amply funds public schools, as it is constitutionally required to do.

It is unfortunate that The Seattle Times editorial board chooses to vilify school districts — with accusations of a “tax grab” — for doing everything in our power to fulfill our obligation to the children in our communities.

Susan Enfield, superintendent, Highline Public Schools