The My Take column by Jason L. Campbell reminded me of my many years of teaching and mentoring women of various ages to excel in painting, in the medium of watercolor. It’s amazing what encouragement can do.

I remember one shy young girl who came to my art class week after week. She loved copying my work. She loved my clean bright colors.

I encouraged her and guided her through many years of doing various subject matters. We painted flowers, trees, landscapes, the sea, the sky, fish, birds and sometimes even animals. We laughed a lot, and we held critiques of our work in a constructive, positive way. I never let anyone say or think they were no good at painting.

I believe that paid off. Today a handful of my students have become successful artists. I am mightily encouraged and feel a sense of worth as a result of knowing that I have been able to mentor somebody toward a richer life.

Heidi Brummer, Kenmore