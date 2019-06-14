Re: “Seattle heat waves could kill hundreds”:

As a kidney doctor, I am already seeing the effects of our climate crisis. Intense heat increases the number of phone calls to emergency rooms. One was a woman who drank extra water in the heat, putting her at risk of brain swelling.

Whether you are a heart patient or a hiker, most people are not aware that drinking excess water in hot conditions can lead to a hospital visit. I am looking at our upcoming summer with dread as these heat related admissions will only increase.

Annemarie Dooley, Seattle