Re: “Seattle heat waves could kill hundreds”:
As a kidney doctor, I am already seeing the effects of our climate crisis. Intense heat increases the number of phone calls to emergency rooms. One was a woman who drank extra water in the heat, putting her at risk of brain swelling.
Whether you are a heart patient or a hiker, most people are not aware that drinking excess water in hot conditions can lead to a hospital visit. I am looking at our upcoming summer with dread as these heat related admissions will only increase.
Annemarie Dooley, Seattle
