Our government has awarded contracts worth more than $812.6 million to construct 65 miles of new wall along the Rio Grande.

We’ve had the Great Wall of China to stop hordes of nomads from invading. Also Hadrian’s Wall to stop hordes of barbarians from invading. More recently, the Berlin Wall to stop hordes of East Germans from fleeing to West Germany. None worked.

Now we’re spending our money on the Great Wall of Trump to stop desperate families from seeking refuge in our country. We never learn.

Dick Hughes, Enumclaw