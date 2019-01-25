The Legislature is in session. Gov. Jay Inslee belongs in Olympia, running our state’s government. Instead, he’s in New Hampshire, testing the waters for a presidential run.

This is appalling. Gov. Inslee claims to be an environmentalist but has been unable to persuade either the voters (who rejected two initiatives) or the Legislature to pass laws reducing carbon consumption. He has overseen mismanagement of Western State Hospital.

Only a successful governor should consider running for a higher office, and Jay Inslee does not possess that qualification. There are other, proven officeholders who I believe could do a much better job as chief executive of our state, for example King County Executive Dow Constantine and Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Gov. Inslee should come back to Olympia and announce that he will not seek a third term. We deserve a better governor.

Charles Davis, Seattle