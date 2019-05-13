Thank you to Karen Dolan for her column, “The rights of transgender people, including my daughter, are in peril.”

However, she left out the most insidious act in this administration’s efforts to drive transfolk back into the closet — a memo on how to erase the existence of transpeople, including transwomen like me.

In contravention of all of the most recent science on the subject, it decrees that there are two genders, gender is the same as sex, they are visually established at birth and are immutable.

Such a policy could result in revocation of our passports and driver’s licenses under the Real ID Act because they do not reflect a gender consistent with this policy.

We and our allies will fight this.

Melissa C. Batson, Monroe