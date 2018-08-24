There is no “war on coal.”

If there is any fake news, this “war on coal” is it. The fact is, the coal industry has been at war with U.S. citizens for decades, killing us in a variety of ways. Miners have been killed in numerous coal-mine accidents. The industry has removed mountain tops, destroying our natural areas and the common trust; polluted streams and rivers with toxic slag, making many creeks and waterways disappear; polluted our air, causing lung diseases, cancers and more.

So the industry has been at war with us for a long time, and most of us want to end that war and get the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts to finally give us the clean air and water we all need for a healthy future.

Jim Rettig, Woodinville