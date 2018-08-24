Petroleum scientists agree that the U.S. will eventually run out of oil. They just cannot predict exactly when because of many variables. We will run out sooner if the rate of use increases, we ship more overseas, conserve less or develop less renewable power, and import less foreign oil.

As we use up the easy access to oil, the remaining sources will be more expensive to tap and will pose more risk to the environment. President Donald Trump’s new policy statement that conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative is one of his most foolish statements. He is threatening our future and that of coming generations.

Without actions taken to conserve oil, and expand renewable sources of power, we are going to increase the effects of climate change. Not only that, we will run out of adequate supplies of oil, and our economy will come to a grinding halt.

Harold Richardson, LaConner