Before last Saturday’s massacre at the Walmart in El Paso, it was a place where racial tolerance was on full and daily display. I know, because I shopped there eight years in a row for the Big Bend National Park tours that I led. I was fortunate to have done so when it was still a peaceful, harmonious place.

Shopping at El Paso’s Walmart was like taking a vicarious trip to Mexico. The vibe was friendly, bilingual and respectful. The parking lot was filled with cars with Mexican license plates from Ciudad Juárez, El Paso’s larger sister city across the border. These Mexican visitors brought daily commerce to the store, and I hope they still do so. We should be grateful.

Normally, I shun big-box stores, but this Walmart was special. It drew me in because of its diversity, its cultural richness. Hearing about the violence committed in this very place by a white supremacist whose manifesto echoed our president sickens and saddens me.

We are better than this. The racially tolerant atmosphere in the pre-massacre El Paso Walmart is the atmosphere that should exist nationwide.

Woody Wheeler, Seattle