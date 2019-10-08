Re: “Here comes the Trump slump”:

Columnist Paul Krugman has been telling us for nearly three years that electing President Donald Trump will be “the mother of all adverse effects.” Yet our economy is booming, with unemployment the lowest it’s been in 50 years, including minority unemployment. Now Krugman warns of a coming “slump” that must have something to do with his telling us, “we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight.”

Both those quotes were from his column published the day after the 2016 election. I must say Krugman has been a very patient man. His prediction is nowhere near being fulfilled — in fact, just the opposite.

If, after this long, the economy had tanked, Krugman wouldn’t allow Trump to blame it on Obama. You can’t blame Obama for this prosperity, either.

Dan Gilmore, Des Moines