Re: “Dems reject climate debate”:

What part of “existential crisis” does the Democratic National Committee not understand?

The climate crisis is not just like all the other problems that our country faces. It deserves a debate of its own because without pushing back the looming cloud of greenhouse gases, the other problems won’t amount to much. That’s what “existential crisis” means.

Unless our next (Democratic) president can articulate and carry out a forceful agenda, there will be no turning back to a cooler climate any time soon.

Deborah Stewart, Seattle