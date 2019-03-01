The Times editorial “Stop the local tax grab” fails to note the real reason that district spending rates exceed funding increases — unsustainable union demands.

The legislative allocation per teacher for Seattle is very specific — $76,955. The average salary for Seattle teachers rose to $86,300 this year.

Part of the new state laws putting the state in charge of salary for educators also prohibited Seattle Public Schools from using levy funds for enhancing salary. The union and board ignored this law. Laws expecting four-year budget solvency and capping raises for certificated teachers in this transition year were also ignored.

The Times correctly notes that a return to high local school levies to bail out districts is a mistake. Reprising failed policy allows the state to shirk funding obligation and returns to inequity.

To protect services to families, the Washington Education Association and boards should honor the laws which put salary policy exclusively at the state level. Don’t allow the union to negotiate their special interest at both the state and local level.

Jami Lund, Centralia school director and Freedom Foundation education policy analyst