Re: “End discriminatory cash bail”:
While the editorial makes some good points, it fails to address one important underlying problem. There was a reference to millions of dollars in costs to hold defendants awaiting trial — no denying that.
It seems that in Seattle and King County, one big problem is the time defendants are waiting for their cases to be heard. The inadequacy of the court system is a problem. What is the average time a defendant waits in jail for a trial date for a gross misdemeanor? That in itself is a crime!
Tobey Wilkins, Seattle
