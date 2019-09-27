Perhaps those who are so excited about climate change should consider the collateral damage caused by their actions. Has anyone ever factored in the tons and tons of additional automobile exhaust created by cars idling because there aren’t enough lanes for traffic to actually flow or some group of demonstrators has blocked traffic entirely?

Some people have absolutely no choice but to drive their cars. Getting from point A to point B on public transportation requires so many transfers and so much time that it isn’t at all practical for them. These are not bad people. They are frustrated people sitting in traffic.

Clydia Pappenfus, Shoreline