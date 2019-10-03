Re: “We’ve lost nearly 3 billion birds in North America, but you can help”:

It is not surprising that the North American bird population has decreased 29% over the last five decades. When will do-gooder environmentalists come to the conclusion that the Earth seriously needs to reduce its human population by half and that each person needs to reduce their overall consumption by half as well?

This solution never seems to be addressed, as everyone is afraid to admit to the truth. Birds will continue to disappear. Go out and look at our winged friends today. They may not be around in another 50 years.

Rich Thomasy (birder), Sammamish