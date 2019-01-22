Re: “Interest in the humanities at UW declines as STEM majors soar. It could be costly.”:

Ten years ago, the collective voice of Humanities faculty was drowned out by corporate lobbyists, economy-focused lawmakers and the allure of giant tech giveaways that advocated STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

I taught for 30 years and yelled from the rooftop that, yes, art and music and literature made a rounded education, but it also encouraged adaptability and critical thinking. We had the data and clinical studies to prove it. STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) was a far better path, but our voices fell on deaf ears.

Students have again paid dearly for another shortsighted experiment advocated by Olympia and D.C.

Bob Fisher, Ellensburg