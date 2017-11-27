I would love to see the American flag carried by those of us who march for equality and in support of civil and legal rights. Let’s neutralize the uniform of those on the right who wrap themselves in the stars and stripes, and make it clear that flag wavers who stand for prejudice, bigotry, denial of science and often even hatred do not speak for all Americans.

If those of us who are in the middle and on the left add the red, white and blue to the rainbow in our next march or protest, we will declare loud and clear that our belief in kindness, inclusion, fairness, equality and support for neighbors no matter where they are from represents the true American ideals.

The flag is a powerful and complex symbol that is now in the wrong hands.

Kathleen Smith, Kirkland