Do you want fresh local food and to support our southern resident orcas? Concerned about climate change, future food supply and salmon?

Tell the Metropolitan King County Council to perform an environmental impact study on Proposed Ordinance 2018-0241, updating development regulations for wineries, breweries and distilleries in unincorporated King County.

If passed, local farmlands will be degraded for the benefit of the alcohol industry. It impacts rural and agricultural land throughout King County, locally grown food supply and salmon migrating through our local rivers by degrading all agricultural production districts (Snoqualmie Valley, Green River Valley and Enumclaw) and destroying the Sammamish Valley farm and river ecosystem.

It permits large (to 16,000 square feet) winery tasting rooms/bars on agricultural and rural land, with up to 160 parking spaces (on rural lots); dense event-center use and more than 1 million square feet of impervious surface built on the rural-area buffer designated to protect the Sammamish Valley farmland; and alcohol producers on large rural lots without fruit-origin restrictions.

This ordinance was proposed without an EIS.

Kids can’t eat claret, and whales can’t eat merlot. We must preserve our farmland, rivers and fisheries, not give away their food and futures to the alcohol industry.

Barbara Lau, Redmond