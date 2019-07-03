By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Backyard-cottage rules broadened”:

At what point will common sense win out over reckless politicians? I’m dumbfounded by our city’s ability to continue to make poor decisions. These are uncharted waters, where bad decisions can destroy the integrity of our neighborhoods.

I’m a longtime, 30-plus year homeowner and am anxiously awaiting a departure from this city.

Scott Torre, Seattle

