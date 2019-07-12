When the United States women’s soccer team won the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands last Sunday, it united America, even if just for a few hours. It was a feeling I have not felt for a very long time. We were not Democrats or Republicans, or pro-Trump or anti-Trump, or people of color or white people, or Christians or Jews, we were simply proud Americans.

These young women reminded us of our soul, what working together looks like, what sacrifice looks like, and how people from diverse environments can come together around a common cause. They were smart, articulate and willing to express their beliefs around equality for women. In a word, they were inspiring.

We live in the best country in the world, but we face difficult challenges. Some even say our democracy might be in jeopardy. But after watching our United States Women’s Soccer team, I am more optimistic and even hopeful we might be capable of solving these challenges and that the America I was born into 78 years ago might survive and even come out stronger. I needed to be inspired!

Cary Bozeman, Bremerton