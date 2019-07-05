Re: “Backyard-cottage rules broadened”:

I am grateful to the Seattle City Council for unanimously approving legislation that makes it easier to build backyard cottages and parent-in-law apartments. We are grateful for this and other steps the council has taken that create opportunities for more people of modest means to live in our friendly, walkable, amenity-rich neighborhood.

For 15 years, my husband and I have rented one side of a 1917 Craftsman duplex on a quiet Phinney Ridge street that could not have been built under current single family zoning regulations. We love how easy it is to walk to the wonderful No. 5 bus; the Phinney Neighborhood Association’s community center; the farmers market; the many small businesses and restaurants on Greenwood Avenue; the Greenwood branch of the Seattle Public Library; the new Alice Ball Park; and the Woodland Park Zoo.

Even though the voices of protest against greater density on Phinney Ridge can be loud, thank goodness there are also people of all ages (I am 70) in our neighborhood who welcome the greater economic and racial equity that density — especially the gentle density of backyard cottages and parent-in-law units — offers here.

Mary Holscher, Seattle