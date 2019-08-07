Re: “Inslee spent much of last five months on the road”:

I would like to thank Gov. Jay Inslee for his steadfastness in calling attention to our dire environmental situation. I am pleased that my tax dollars are partly paying for his presidential run.

He has been successful in spreading the word and in getting other candidates to speak more forcefully and more often about the need for urgent action.

Gail Wiesner, Sammamish