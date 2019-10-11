This past Father’s Day, my dad, former Oak Harbor Mayor Al Koetje, and I sat down and talked about how Naval Air Station Whidbey Island has been essential for the economic sustainability of Oak Harbor and Coupeville since it arrived in 1942. My dad was 12 back then.

In 1972, when Dad started his first term as mayor, he formed a task force to keep the Navy in Oak Harbor. He worked tirelessly with this group for 40-plus years to maintain Navy presence. It started as combined efforts with Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson. I remember him coming to our house. He then took the issue to Washington, D.C., to Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who all championed this cause. One success was NAS Whidbey Island acquiring the P-3 aircraft. The air base in Alameda, California, was closed as a result and not NAS Whidbey.

I encourage those who take issue with “the noise” to salute the sound of freedom and the economic opportunities provided for decades.

Thank you, Dad, for keeping our nation protected.

Alana Koetje Morris, Seattle