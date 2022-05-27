If we cannot stop people from shooting each other, and we don’t have the political will to reduce the number of guns, we should consider creating smart guns. A chip could be inserted into every type of firearm that would activate a sensor located in public spaces. The sensor would set off an alarm to alert people at that location that there is a gun in the area.

Another more effective strategy would be to program the chip so that the gun would not fire in public spaces or only in certain locations, e.g. on the gun owner’s property or while hunting. Any new guns would be required to have this chip and there should be a law requiring all existing guns to have the chip installed.

Dave Larsen, Kent