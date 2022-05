These school shootings have been going on for a long time, and we have never taken any steps to prevent them. Schools need to be locked down. When the students are in their classrooms in the morning, the school should have all the outside doors locked, and no access through the ground floor windows. Any visitors would have to identify themselves on an intercom before anyone goes to the door. Military style weapons never should have been allowed to be sold to citizens.

­Pete Bellomo, Bellevue