Why don’t we make ammunition of all kinds very expensive, highly taxed and hard to obtain. Ammo should be sold only at licensed shooting facilities and used there. Tax revenue from guns and ammo would pay for crime prevention.
Jan Hurd, Poulsbo
Texas school shooting: Gun violence
Why don’t we make ammunition of all kinds very expensive, highly taxed and hard to obtain. Ammo should be sold only at licensed shooting facilities and used there. Tax revenue from guns and ammo would pay for crime prevention.
The Seattle Times closes comments on particularly sensitive stories. If you would like to share your thoughts or experiences in relation to this story, please email the reporter or submit a letter to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. You can read more about our community policies here.