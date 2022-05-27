By
The Seattle Times

No more prayers. No more prayer vigils. Don’t ask me to pray for more victims of gun shootings. Instead, demand that the governors, senators, Congress and state legislators enact real meaningful, responsible gun legislation. When our Founding Fathers wrote into the Constitution the right to bear arms they were talking about the need for stay-at-home militias, single shot muskets that took a minute to load and pistols. Insanity.
Kevin P. Cook, Seattle

