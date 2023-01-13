Re: “I bought a Tesla to help the environment — now I’m embarrassed to drive it” [Jan. 8, Opinion]:

I bought my Tesla in 2013 and have owned and loved them ever since. Our family now has four. Shall I sell them because I don’t like Elon Musk? I don’t like him as a man, but his cars are without doubt the best automobiles ever made. You only need drive one for 50 miles or so, and you’ll agree.

A Ford was the first car I ever owned, and I’ve owned others since. Henry Ford was a notorious anti-Semite, so profoundly so that he was awarded the Grand Cross of the German Eagle by Adolf Hitler’s regime. Ford’s newspaper, The Dearborn Independent, and his book “The International Jew,” were pulpits for his antisemitic diatribes. Ford was credited with starting the assembly-line process, but more recent research credits others at the plant. He fought to block unions, and Ford was the last automaker to become unionized.

Ford was not an easy man to like — some even called him a monster. Shall we now all sell our F-150s?

Ferdinand Boyce, Seattle